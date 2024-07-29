Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $28,724,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,985.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 201,714 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $172.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

