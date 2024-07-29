Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,117,000 after buying an additional 1,277,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,177,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 484,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,965,000 after purchasing an additional 400,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AJG stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.37. 1,003,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $214.13 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

