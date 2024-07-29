Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $437,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. 1,835,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

