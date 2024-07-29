Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,335. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

