Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 770 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $6,754,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.80. 632,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,150. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average of $194.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

