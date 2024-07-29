Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,805 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $13.86 on Friday, reaching $229.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,132. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.93.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

