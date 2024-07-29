Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.38. 545,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.93. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

