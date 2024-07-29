Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 135.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,466,299 shares in the company, valued at $43,241,157.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,757,240 shares of company stock worth $61,407,550. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

