Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,720,228 shares of company stock worth $1,224,758,080. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.13.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

