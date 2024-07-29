Morse Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,490 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Motco increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 461,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.