Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 6,361 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. 1,972,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

