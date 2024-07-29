Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $185.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

MHK traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.95. 655,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,067,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 667,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,050,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

