Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $263,755,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $1,842,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $122.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

