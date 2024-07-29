Mizuho Trims RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Target Price to $134.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $136.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

