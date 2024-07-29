Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin stock opened at C$26.91 on Monday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1-year low of C$26.91 and a 1-year high of C$26.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.91.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

