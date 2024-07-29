Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin stock opened at C$26.91 on Monday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1-year low of C$26.91 and a 1-year high of C$26.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.91.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
