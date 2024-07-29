MidWestOne Financial Group’s (MOFG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOFG. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,122. The stock has a market cap of $446.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $200,267. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

