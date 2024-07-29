MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Down 4.2%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 24,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 105,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
