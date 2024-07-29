Methanex (MX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$65.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. Methanex has a one year low of C$53.00 and a one year high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

Insider Activity

Methanex Company Profile

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$66,003.30. Also, Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total transaction of C$92,632.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $393,921. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

