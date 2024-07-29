Mcashchain (MCASH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Mcashchain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $0.15 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mcashchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05613913 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

