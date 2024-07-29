MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $26.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MXL. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

