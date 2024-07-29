Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 1,788.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 102,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

View Our Latest Report on Mattel

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.