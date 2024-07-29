Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.79.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

