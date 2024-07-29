Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

