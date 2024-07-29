Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Match Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
