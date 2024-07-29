MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 30.3% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after purchasing an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MarketAxess by 7,385.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 157,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $225.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.14. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

