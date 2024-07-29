Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marin Software

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 22,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,098. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.