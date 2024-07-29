Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

GE traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.81. 7,297,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,017. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

