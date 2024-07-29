Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

