LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.69 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.