LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.69 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
