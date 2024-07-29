Loews (NYSE:L) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE L opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. Loews has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $81.11.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Loews by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

