LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $65.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.80.

Get LKQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $40.18 on Thursday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after buying an additional 656,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,690,000 after buying an additional 626,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,775,000 after buying an additional 111,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after buying an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.