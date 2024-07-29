Leonardo DRS (DRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Leonardo DRS has set its FY24 guidance at $0.74-$0.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.740-0.820 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $28.50 on Monday. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

