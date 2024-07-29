LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.74 and last traded at $54.00. 6,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 244,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

LendingTree Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 297.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 230.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

