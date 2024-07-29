Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,947 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.