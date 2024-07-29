Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,562 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE RHP opened at $101.38 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

