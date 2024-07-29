Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.4 %

LVS stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.