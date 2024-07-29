Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Macquarie from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

LVS stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 372,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

