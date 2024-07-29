Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,543,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 17.5 %

KNSL stock opened at $443.29 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.