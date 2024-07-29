Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

KMI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $21.32. 6,732,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,148,734. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile



Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

