Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Lifted by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 272,648 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 4.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Kinder Morgan worth $196,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. 12,587,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,775,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.