Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 64,600 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $253.73.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,844 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,735. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

