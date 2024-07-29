Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $27.89 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 560,200 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 2.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $27,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.82. 14,503,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,245,074. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

