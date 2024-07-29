Kiltearn Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 101,200 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 6.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $74,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

Comcast Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. 24,563,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,189,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

