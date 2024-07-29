Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.18.

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$38.60. The company had a trading volume of 123,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,447. The firm has a market cap of C$8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$30.08 and a twelve month high of C$39.27.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

