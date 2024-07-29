Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,558 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 580,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.