Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,077 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $39.85. 1,226,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,396,787. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

