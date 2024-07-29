Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NiSource were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NiSource by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 387,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NI traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 615,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,004. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

