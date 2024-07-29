Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EQT were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EQT by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in EQT by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,403. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

