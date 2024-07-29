Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

CHD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.80. 373,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.