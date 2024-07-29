Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 311 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in F5 were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3,512.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.61. 178,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,262. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

