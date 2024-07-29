Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,762 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.15. 1,066,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,150. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,523,670. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

